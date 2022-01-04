Search

05 Jan 2022

ScotRail’s reduced timetable begins amid Covid staff shortages

ScotRail’s reduced timetable begins amid Covid staff shortages

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

ScotRail’s reduced train timetable has begun as the rail operator seeks to cope with Covid-related staff absences.

Services on several routes will be less frequent between Tuesday and January 28, with the changes mainly affecting the central belt.

ScotRail says the reduced timetable will provide customers with greater certainty.

Passengers have been asked to check the status of their journey before they head to the station.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday that the reductions affected around 160 of the 2,000 services the company normally runs each day.

Mr Hynes said: “We’ve got hundreds of staff across the business absent due to Covid.

“Where that affects drivers and conductors, clearly that results in cancellations.

“So, we’ve decided to proactively introduce a new timetable from today to operate slightly fewer services.”

Mr Hynes said he did not believe there was a higher rate of virus transmission among rail staff than the general population.

He continued: “We’ve seen record case numbers yesterday, 20,000 in Scotland.

“The entire population is being affected by that – our crews are part of that population.”

Asked if the reductions may have to last longer than anticipated, he said: “One thing we’ve learned with Covid is it’s very difficult to forecast what will happen next and I suspect there will be a few twists and turns in the Covid story before it’s over.

“What we’re saying is that we’re going to operate the current timetable for the period of January, but clearly we keep this under literally daily review.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media