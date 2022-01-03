Man, 20, dies six days after crash

A man has died six days after a two-vehicle crash in the Scottish Borders.

The collision, which involved a red Seat Ibiza and a black Seat Ibiza, happened on the A7 around half a mile north of Galashiels, at about 9.10pm on Monday December 27.

The 20-year-old man who had been driving the red Seat Ibiza was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

He died in the hospital on Sunday January 2.

We are appealing following a fatal road crash involving two cars on the A7 north of Galashiels around 9.10pm on Mon, 27 Dec, 2021. The 20yo male driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital for treatment and died in the hospital on Sun, 2 Jan. More: https://t.co/ztoPToCHvX pic.twitter.com/jUTNXugBzQ — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) January 3, 2022

Police are appealing for information as they continue their investigations into the crash.

Sergeant Mark Banner, of Scottish Borders Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 3191 of December 27 2021.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.