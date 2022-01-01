Search

03 Jan 2022

Criminals only pay up on 5% of confiscation orders imposed in April to June

Criminals only pay up on 5% of confiscation orders imposed in April to June

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Criminals have only handed over a fraction of the cash they have been ordered to by the courts in confiscation orders, figures have revealed.

While orders with a value of £1,579,000 were imposed on criminals in the period April to June 2021, data from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) showed that by October 18 just £74,000 had been paid.

With the figures showing that confiscation orders for the period were 95% in arrears, with only 5% paid at that point, the Tories branded them as a “scandalous betrayal” of Scotland’s communities.

The orders were introduced in a bid to force offenders to hand over the proceeds of their crimes, so that the money could be put to use across Scotland.

However, Scottish Conservative community safety spokesman Russell Findlay said the figures showed that “under the SNP, crime now pays and wealthy crooks clearly have nothing to fear from proceeds of crime laws”.

He said: “These figures represent a scandalous betrayal of every drug-scarred community across Scotland.

“When proceeds of crime laws were introduced at the turn of the millennium, we were told they’d bankrupts those at the pinnacle of organise crime. They have failed.

“If the SNP government was genuinely serious about tackling these gangs, they would give our police, prosecutors and courts the resources they need to do their jobs.”

A  Scottish Government spokesman explained however that it could “take time” for money to be paid “due to the size of the sums involved”.

He stated: “The Proceeds of Crime Act remains an extremely powerful and effective tool in the fight against organised crime in Scotland.

“Where a confiscation order has been made by the court following conviction, the collection process is directed by the court process, however due to the size of the sums involved this can take time.

“Where payment is not made within the time allowed the case may be brought back before the court at which time any further enforcement procedure to recover the outstanding balance will be considered.

“This may include for example, the appointment of an administrator who will assist in the ingathering and management of realisable property.”

The spokesman added: “Between 2006-07 and 2020-21, almost £124 million of ill-gotten gains has been recovered under the Proceeds of Crime legislation.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media