Search

05 Jan 2022

Single aspiring homeowners will benefit from expanded Local Authority loan scheme

Single aspiring homeowners will benefit from expanded Local Authority loan scheme

Single aspiring homeowners will benefit from expanded Local Authority loan scheme

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Single aspiring homeowners will benefit from a newly expanded Local Authority Home Loan (LAHL) scheme.

It was announced by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, today (January 4). 

The expansion is part of the government's Housing for All plan, which commits to introducing a reformed LAHL scheme to further support access to homeownership. 

Minister O'Brien said, "The new regulations will make it easier for single people to avail of a State-backed mortgage for a new, second-hand or self-build home. A ‘Fresh Start’ principle also applies, which means that people who are divorced or separated and have no interest in the family home, or who have undergone insolvency proceedings, will be eligible to apply also.

According to the minister, the income ceiling for single applicants is being raised by €15,000 to €65,000 in counties Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Dublin, Galway and Cork. 

He continued: "In September I lowered the interest rate for local authority lending by 0.25% and this lower interest rate will continue to apply to loans issued under the Local Authority Home Loan.

"Ultimately, this Government, through Housing for All, is working to put the dream of homeownership back in reach for people. Today’s announcement is another step in that direction." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media