Your essential TV guide for Christmas Day 2021
8am - RTE 2 - Shrek (Movie)
9am - RTE One - Christmas Carols: Christmas in St Patricks
10am - RTE One - Mass for Christmas Day
11am - RTE 2 - Abominable (Movie)
12.25pm - RTE One - Adam Saves Christmas (Toy Show star Adam King and presenter Ryan Tubridy voice a Christmas adventure)
12.35pm - RTE One - The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Movie)
1.55pm - RTE One - Back To The Future (Movie)
2.10pm - RTE 2 - Despicable Me 2 (Movie)
3.10pm - BBC One - Mary Poppins Returns (Movie)
4.10pm - RTE One - Paddington 2 (Movie)
5.10pm - BBC One - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
5.25pm - RTE 2 - Home School Hub - A Christmas Cracker
6.45pm - RTE 2 - Home Alone 2 (Movie)
7.25pm - RTE One - Angela's Christmas Wish (Short Film)
8pm - Virgin One - Coronation Street
8pm - Channel 4 - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021
8.50pm - RTE One - Fair City
9pm - Virgin One - Dirty Dancing (Movie)
9.15pm - Channel 4 - Gogglebox
9.35pm - RTE 2 - Eastenders
9.35pm - RTE One - Mrs Browns Boys: Mammy's Mechanical Merriment
10.10pm - RTE One - Bohemian Rhapsody
10.20pm - RTE 2 - Daddy's Home 2
11.15pm - Channel 4 - First Dates at Christmas
