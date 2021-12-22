Search

23 Dec 2021

What to watch on TV today - Christmas Eve 2021

What to watch on TV today - Christmas Eve 2021

What to watch on TV today - Christmas Eve 2021

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

9.35am - Virgin Media One - Secret Santa (Movie) 

11.45am - RTE One - Have Yourself A Mary Little Christmas (Songs from Ireland's top talent, presented by Mary Kennedy)

1.40pm - RTE One - E.T (Movie)

2pm - RTE2 -  Kung Fu Panda (Movie)

2pm - Channel 4 - It's A Wonderful Life (Movie)

4.10pm - RTE 2 - Despicable Me (Movie)

5.05pm - Sky Showcase (formerly Sky One) - Elf (Movie)

5.35pm - RTE One - Adam Saves Christmas (Toy Show star Adam King and presenter Ryan Tubridy add their voices to a festive short film)

6pm - Channel 4 - Home Alone (Movie)

8.15pm - RTE One - Christmas Carols: Christmas In St Patricks (Performances from the likes of Andrea Corr and Declan O'Rourke, presented by Daithi O Sé

8.30pm - RTE 2 - Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (The Shipmans travel to Wales for Christmas)

9pm - Virgin Two - Man About Dog (Movie)

9.25pm - RTE One - The Way We Were At Christmas (A documentary exploring the festive fun and tradition of Christmas in Ireland through the decades)

9.45pm -  RTE 2 - Father Ted Christmas Special 

10.25pm - RTE One - Mrs Brown's Boy's: Mammy Of The People 

11pm - RTE One - Midnight Mass from the Church of St James in Grange, Louth 

11.30pm - RTE 2 - Die Hard 2 (Movie)

Midnight - RTE One - La La Land (Movie)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media