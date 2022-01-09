M8 near Glasgow closed for three hours following man’s death

A man has died in an incident on the M8 motorway near Glasgow.
The incident near junction 23 was first reported, at about 2pm, as a multi-vehicle collision by Traffic Scotland.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police responded to a concern for person call on the M8 motorway near to Junction 23 westbound.
“Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been made aware.
“The road was closed for around three hours and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.