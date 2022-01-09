Search

09 Jan 2022

CCTV images issued of two men wanted over Glasgow assault

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Police have released images of two men aged between 20 and 30 who are wanted over an assault.

Detectives issued pictures of the men in connection with an assault on Cumbernauld Road, near to its junction with Duke Street, Glasgow.

The assault happened at 10.40pm on Sunday October 17 last year.

The first man is white with a shaved head and faint stubble.

He was wearing a dark, hooded zipper top with a white logo on the left arm, a dark T-shirt with white writing, dark tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers and a beige Gucci skip hat.

The second man is also white, of slim build, clean shaven, with short dark hair swept across his forehead and a receding hairline. He was wearing black and grey Nike trainers.

The two men, or anyone with information on this incident or who recognises the men in the images, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3743 of October 17 2021. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

