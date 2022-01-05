Search continues for missing 28-year-old woman as police renew appeal

Searches are continuing to find a woman who was reported missing in Edinburgh on New Year’s Day.

Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen by her family at 2am, in her home, on January 1.

Craigmillar police said that later she met friends in Marlborough Street and left a flat there, between 8am and 10am, on Saturday morning.

Ms Byrne’s twin brother told the PA news agency that his sister was planning on going to a beach party at Portobello.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal, from Craigmillar Police station, said: “Alice is known to frequent the Portobello and New Hailes areas of Edinburgh.

“Since she was reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive searches and inquiries in these areas.

“Local officers led by specialist search advisers have been assisted by resources including the air support unit, police dogs and our marine unit.

“Officers will continue to speak to people who know her and who live in the local community.

“Searches are continuing throughout the area and we would also ask local residents to check their outbuildings and sheds, as well as urging anyone with any information on Alice’s whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.”

“This is an upsetting time for Alice’s family who are extremely concerned that she has not been in contact with them since Saturday.

“This is completely out of character for her.

“I would again urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“If Alice reads this appeal, I would urge us to phone her family, friends or the police. Contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”

A missing person poster released by friends and family said Ms Byrne is 5ft 6in and was wearing a long black T-shirt, black jeans and an orange/mustard-coloured hoodie the day she went missing.

It included the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07864 797 730 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.

One of my friends and good pals sister, Alice Byrne, has gone missing in Edinburgh, Portobello. She's vulnerable and hasn't been seen or heard from since New Year's Eve – please please share, especially if you have any Edinburgh connections! pic.twitter.com/ltYjfSVDPM — Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff (@CharlieBCuff) January 3, 2022

A friend of Ms Byrne’s, Emily Haquin, shared the missing person poster on Facebook with a message reading: “My lovely friend Alice has been missing since 2am on New Years Day.

“If anyone has any information about her whereabouts before/since, please get in touch with one of the numbers below or the police asap.

“Alice, if you’re reading this, please let someone know where you are.

“We love you so much and just want to know you’re safe.”