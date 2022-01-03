Transport disruption as ice and snow warnings hit north Scotland

Transport services in Scotland have warned of disruption as a cold snap is set to hit the northern regions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice from 3pm on Monday until 9am on Wednesday for Highland and Grampian.

A snow warning is in place for the same areas from midnight on Monday until Wednesday morning and includes Angus and Perth and Kinross.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Grampian, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland on Tuesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Wind across northern parts of Scotland Tuesday 1000 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/cy5UFibdT3 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2022

The ice and snow warnings come after rainfall in the north has caused icy stretches as the temperature drops, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said the Highlands will feel “bitterly cold” with temperatures as low as 0C on Monday night, while parts of Grampian could reach minus 2C.

The Scotland Environment Protection Agency released flood warnings for Stonehaven, Spey Bay and Stornoway on Monday.

Flood alerts are also currently in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire City, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside, the Western Isles and Orkney.

Network Rail Scotland said due to accumulating rainfall in the west of Scotland on Monday, a temporary speed restriction has been set between Garelochhead and Crianlarich.

NEW: Due to a speed restriction between Garelochhead and Crianlarich trains here will need to run at reduced speed for today. This means services will be delayed on our West Highland line. ^Ste https://t.co/3txuwEtWlZ pic.twitter.com/IDVEnq0a1p — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 3, 2022

Multiple ferry services have been cancelled due to the weather, CalMac ferry services confirmed.

Services between Oban, Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig will not be running on Monday due to high winds.