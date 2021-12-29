Search

29 Dec 2021

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died waiting for appointment, new figures show

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died waiting for appointment, new figures show

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died in the past five years while waiting for an appointment to treat the problem, new figures from Public Health Scotland show.

Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union. described the figures as “shameful”.

Chronic pain is defined in the report as a pain that continues for more than three months, even with medication or treatment.

People passing away before getting an appointment at a pain clinic is one of 14 reasons why appointments are not taken up, affecting 197 people between September 2017 and June 2021.

According to the report the main reason why people miss appointments for chronic pain is that they do not attend.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “These are people who have tragically died in severe pain while desperately waiting for treatment.

“This simply should never happen.

“This is another shameful failure from the SNP when it comes to the running of Scotland’s health service.

“There are more than 2,000 people waiting for a chronic pain appointment in Scotland, with hundreds on the list for months on end.

“For years, chronic pain patients have complained about the standard of service that has been provided under this SNP government.

“The SNP has been obsessed with the constitution when it should have focused on providing our NHS with the resources it needs.

“As part of the UK we have more to invest in the health service and this must be prioritised in the New Year.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said extra funding will be provided through the Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund to “enhance the capacity of pain management care”, with further details being announced “shortly”.

The funding is set to boost the support available for people with chronic pain to help them maintain their health and wellbeing in the months ahead.

The spokesperson added: “The latest published data on waiting times for chronic pain services demonstrate the continued progress health boards and pain services have continued to make despite the ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, with continued reduction in both the numbers and proportion of patients who waited longest to be seen.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media