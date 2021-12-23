Man aged 55 dies after dog attack at kennels

A man has died after being attacked by a dog at a kennels.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirkton of Auchterhouse in Angus at around 1.10pm on Wednesday December 22.
Police said the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is understood the incident happened at Juniper Kennels and Cattery and involved a large bulldog type dog.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
