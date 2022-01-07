Search

07 Jan 2022

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

NBA
CELTICS @ NICKS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

SOCCER
SWINDON TOWN V MAN CITY
UTV, 8PM

GOLF
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
SKY SPORTS, 8.15PM

RUGBY
BRISTOL V SALE
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

SOCCER
BORDEAUX V MARSEILLE
BT SPORT 2, 8PM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

SOCCER
MILWALL V CRYSTAL PALACE
UTV, 12.45PM

SOCCER
GRENADA V BARCEOLNA
LA LIGA TV, 5.30PM

HORSE RACING
SANDOWN & WINCANTON
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V ULSTER
RTE2, 7.35PM

SOCCER
HULL CITY V EVERTON
BBC1, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9

SNOOKER
THE MASTERS
BBC2, 1PM, 7PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V LEEDS UTD
UTV, 2.15PM

HURLING
KILMALLOCK V BALLYGUNNER
TG4, 3.30PM

RUGBY
WASPS V LEICESTER TIGERS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM

SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V ARSENAL
UTV, 5.15PM

