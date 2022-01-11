Ireland surpasses one million mark for positive Covid cases
The overall number of Covid cases in Ireland has surpassed one million.
That's according to the Covid Data Hub, which reports 1,002,013 cases have been recorded so far this year.
It comes after a week of record-breaking case loads, with 23,909 cases reported yesterday (January 10).
As of this morning, 1,062 people with Covid are currently in hospital with 92 in ICU.
HSE Chief, Paul Reid, doesn't believe the peak in the number of people getting sick and requiring hospitalisation has been reached.
Of 307,451 Covid tests completed over the last seven days, just over half (51%) have come back positive.
However, Mr Reid told RTÉ Morning Ireland yesterday that the numbers are "thankfully steady in ICU".
He believes the peak of HSE staff absences is yet to come, stating, "It certainly doesn't feel like it right now. That's the sense we're getting from our teams."
He said, "I hope now over the coming days to see more staff coming back than going out and start to get some relief on it. It still doesn't feel like we've reached that peak from a staff impact or hospitalisations impact."
Just under 6,000 deaths have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
Residents in Annacotty have been looking for a footpath to be installed for the past 25 years | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Head of Marketing at Keeper Solutions, Emma Wilson, was presented with the chain of office for 2022.
Patrick Stenson, Shane Rafferty and Colm Murphy of St Michael's Rowing Club. PICTURES: St Michael's Rowing Club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.