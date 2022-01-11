Millions of updated Digital Covid Certificates issued, Donnelly confirms

The Minister for Health has confirmed millions of updated Digital Covid Certificates have been issued nationwide.

Minister Stephen Donnelly commented on the news through social media yesterday (January 10), stating 1.4million updated certificates have been sent to people, with more on the way.

Those who have received a Covid booster shot as well as initial vaccination are eligible for the new certificate, with almost 2.3million boosters administered in Ireland so far.

Minister Donnelly is reminding people that the updated certificate can now be added to the official Covid Tracker App.

He tweeted yesterday: "Over 1.4 million updated Digital Covid Certificates have now issued and will continue over the coming days. You can safely and securely store your cert on the Covid Tracker app."

He also shared an instructional video from the Department of Health detailing how to switch the old certificate for the new one.

Remember you can store your updated Digital COVID Certificate safely on the COVID Tracker App.



Here's a short video to show you how to remove the previous cert and upload the updated one. #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/i2I0qmDksr — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 10, 2022

The video instructs people to open the app and tap 'View EU Compatible Digital Covid Certificate' and then 'EU Digital Covid Certificate detail'.

An option will then be offered to 'delete' the old certificate and 'confirm'.

The updated one can then be uploaded by tapping 'Register EU Digital Covid Certificate' and by scanning the QR code on the new version.

It will then be available for display in-app.