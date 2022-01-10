Search

10 Jan 2022

Gardaí appeal for information after man in his 40s was shot dead

Gardaí appeal for information after man in his 40s was shot dead

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardai have made a fresh appeal for information after a man was shot dead in a “callous” attack in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday.

Michael Tormey, who was in his 40s, was gunned down outside his home at around 4.35am while his wife and child were asleep inside, Superintendent Tony Twomey said outside Ballyfermot Garda Station on Monday.

He said: “Today I am appealing for any persons who may have been in the area of Thomond Road, Kylemore Road from 3.30am on Sunday morning and may have witnessed any unusual activity.”


Gardai do not believe Mr Tormey was involved in crime.

Supt Twomey said gardai have not yet established a motive.

“We have a full investigation team assigned to this and we are happy that we will establish a motive within the fullness of time,” he told reporters.

Supt Twomey said around 20 officers are working on the investigation, with door-to-door enquiries being carried out in the area.

It is believed the victim had attended a social event on the night of his death, before returning home at 3.30am.

Gardai do not believe he was involved in any kind of row in the hours before the shooting.

“We’re at the early stages of an inquiry but we’ve nothing at this stage to suggest that it’s linked to an earlier event,” Supt Twomey added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media