31 Dec 2021

Irish Coast Guard reports almost 3,000 incidents coordinated this year

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Irish Coast Guard has reported a 12% increase in the number of incidents in 2021. 

According to their End of Year statement, a total of 2,970 incidents were coordinated this year, with the highest number occurring in July with 469. April also saw a large number of incidents with 249, a figure almost double that of the same period in 2020. 

The Coast Guard was reportedly notified of a total of 68 drownings in 2021, which is a reduction of 7 on 2020 figures. 

However, 474 life-saving responses were also recorded. 

Coast Guard Director, Eugene Clonan, said, "We are indebted to the men and women that make up our SAR community, for the discipline and commitment they have demonstrated in facing the challenge presented by Covid and in maintaining service availability throughout the year." 

According to Mr Clonan, the key challenge since March last year has been to ensure the 24/7 delivery of services as coordinated by the centres in Malin Head, Co. Donegal, Valentia, Co. Kerry, and MRCC in Dublin. 

Day and night services are provided by Coast Guard helicopters out of four bases (Dublin, Waterford, Shannon, Sligo) and in 2021 were tasked with a total of 886 missions. 

Forty four Volunteer Coast Guard units were tasked on over 1,400 occasions during the year, which included providing Rescue Boat services, Cliff Rescue, Shoreline Search Capabilities and Emergency Community Support. 

The Coast Guard thanks the public for their cooperation and support during 2021, including the positive response in heeding severe weather warnings. 

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, use marine VHF Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

