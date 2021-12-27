Search

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in wooded area

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was stabbed in a wooded area of Co Meath yesterday evening (Sunday December 26). 

The serious assault occurred at approximately 8pm in Balrath Woods when the man, who was in his car at the time, was approached by two men who attacked him. 

According to Gardaí, he received a number of stab wounds. 

He later received treatment at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. 
 
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was near the entrance to Balrath Woods, Burtonstown between 7.30 – 9.00pm on Sunday and who may have noticed any persons or vehicles to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users passing the area at this time and who has dash-cam footage is also asked to make this available to Gardaí.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
 
Investigations are ongoing.

