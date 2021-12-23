Search

23 Dec 2021

Ireland lifts extra Covid travel restrictions on seven 'high risk' African countries

Reporter:

Reporter

Ireland has lifted travel restrictions on seven countries categorised as “high risk” following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Stephen Donnelly confirmed yesterday evening (December 22) that he had signed regulations amending the requirements for travel into Ireland.

The rules had been in place since November 29 and applied to international travellers entering Ireland from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Anyone arriving from those countries had been required to show a negative Covid-19 test before arriving in Ireland, as well as quarantining upon arrival and completing post-arrival testing.

The change means that anyone arriving now is subject only to the same requirements as other travellers to Ireland.

Currently, anyone entering Ireland is required to show a negative result on a professionally-administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

