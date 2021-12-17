'Categorically false' - LAPD says no investigation underway into alleged sexual assault by SATC star

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has said there are no current investigations into sexual assault allegations against Sex and the City (SATC) star Chris Noth.

The US actor, 67, best known for his role as Mr Big in the hit TV series and current spin-off And Just Like That…, has been accused of assaulting two women more than 10 years apart.

Noth has said the accusations, made by two different women, are “categorically false”.

Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD confirmed that despite the allegations, no report had been filed.

“There is no record of a report being filed at this time,” he told the PA news agency.

“Without a report there is no investigation.”

The two women, who do not know each other, approached trade publication The Hollywood Reporter separately to claim Noth’s reprisal of his role in the SATC spinoff show had stirred up painful memories.



Chris Noth

One woman, who is given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

A statement from Noth said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth’s character in And Just Like That…, was killed off in the series debut after completing a Peleton spinning class – and he subsequently appeared in an advert for the fitness brand.

Peloton has since removed their campaign from social media, saying they were “unaware” of the allegations against Noth.

It is understood that actor Ryan Reynolds, 45, and senior fitness instructor at Peloton Jess King, who stars in the clip, have also deleted the video from their social media accounts.